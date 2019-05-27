Manchester United face paying £88m transfer fee for ideal Juan Mata replacement

Manchester United must reportedly pay around £88million for Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso as they show an interest in him this summer.

The 23-year-old has had a fine season in La Liga, and is now being linked with a big move away as some top clubs show interest.

According to Marca, Tottenham and Real Madrid are joining Man Utd in taking a look at Lo Celso, but any club who wants the Argentina international will have to pay his £88m release clause.

It remains to be seen if United will do so, but it’s interesting that these rumours surface as Juan Mata’s Old Trafford future looks to be in some doubt.

The Daily Mirror recently reported that the Spaniard had failed to agree on a new contract with MUFC as he’s set to become a free agent this summer.

Lo Celso is a similar style player, capable of filling a creative role in either a central midfield position or more advanced as a number ten.

The former Paris Saint-Germain starlet could be a fine fit for United in that role if Mata does end up leaving, and may be worth paying the big money for as he can surely continue to improve after a promising start to his career.