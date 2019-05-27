International star in England as Newcastle transfer talk grows

Swiss defender Loris Benito has reportedly arrived in England amid transfer rumours linking him increasingly strongly with Newcastle United.

The 27-year-old full-back has shone for Young Boys and has been linked with a move to the Premier League, particularly with Rafael Benitez’s Magpies side.

Benito looks a quality potential signing on the cheap for Newcastle, who will be looking for several such signings this summer in a bid to climb the table next season.

It remains to be seen how close a deal is, but the Sun have reported of Benito hinting he could be on his way to St James’ Park by uploading an Instagram photo of himself in the UK.

NUFC fans will certainly be hoping for more updates on the two-cap Switzerland international soon.

Inter Milan and Bordeaux are also among the clubs to have been linked with Benito, who has Champions League experience alongside the honours he’s won with Young Boys.