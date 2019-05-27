€100m star gives Chelsea transfer hope despite links with Real Madrid

Chelsea look to have been given some hope in the Luka Jovic transfer saga unfolding this summer as the Eintracht Frankfurt striker hints he’d like to play in the Premier League.

The Serbia international is attracting plenty of interest after an excellent season, with Mundo Deportivo recently linking him with Real Madrid, stating he could cost as much as €100million.

Jovic could be ideal for the Spanish giants as they look in need of a new man to rely on for goals up front after struggling since the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chelsea, however, also badly need a signing of that type as Gonzalo Higuain has looked unconvincing since joining the Blues on loan from Juventus.

The Daily Mail note that Chelsea have been linked with Jovic, and also quote the 21-year-old as saying he feels he could be a success in the Premier League.

Jovic does not mention CFC specifically, but given they’re the main English side being linked with him, this has to be considered good news for the west London giants’ fans.

‘From my experience in the Europa League, I would say that some other leagues in Europe are more suited to me and my way of playing football,’ Jovic told German publication Die Welt, as translated by the Mail.

‘In terms of the physique, the Bundesliga is very demanding, but after the games against Chelsea or Inter Milan, I personally had the feeling that I could feel even better [playing] in the Premier League or Serie A. The way the teams play there suits me better.’