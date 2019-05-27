West Ham line up transfer raid for versatile Manchester City ace

West Ham are reportedly planning a summer transfer window swoop for Manchester City squad player Fabian Delph.

The England international, who can operate in midfield or defence, has not been a regular for City in recent times and an exit for him makes sense at the end of this season.

According to Football Insider, West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini could now pounce for a reunion with his former player.

This move could in theory be quite a cheap one as Delph will be out of contract at the end of next season as things stand.

The 29-year-old would bring quality and experience to this Hammers squad, having played a part in winning two Premier League titles during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

One imagines he could be an upgrade on several current West Ham players and help the east London outfit climb up the table next season after an underwhelming 10th place finish in 2018/19.