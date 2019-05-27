Manchester United keen on £70m Lukaku replacement as Belgian to leave in swap transfer for winger

Manchester United are reportedly keen on the potential transfer of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski to replace Romelu Lukaku.

This is not the first time the Poland international has been linked with the Red Devils this summer, with German source Kicker recently claiming they’d been in touch over a possible deal.

Lewandowski has also been linked with Liverpool and Chelsea in a report by the Mirror stating he could leave the Allianz Arena for around £70million.

Rumours involving Man Utd are surfacing again as Transfermarketweb claim Lewandowski is a target for the club as they look set to lose Lukaku to Inter Milan in a swap deal for winger Ivan Perisic.

The Croatian could be a decent addition for United, but an out-and-out centre-forward would surely still be needed, and Lewandowski seems ideal.

The 30-year-old has been one of Europe’s deadliest finishers down the years, netting 294 goals in all competitions in nine years in Germany.

Lewandowski first caught the eye at Borussia Dortmund before a big move to Bayern, and he’s won a host of major honours with both clubs.

The prolific Pole has never tested himself in the Premier League, however, and it would be exciting to see this big name make his way over to England this summer.