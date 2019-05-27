Manchester United transfer target deemed ‘unaffordable’ by rivals in huge boost for Red Devils

Manchester United could reportedly have been handed a major boost in their rumoured transfer pursuit of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt this summer.

The Netherlands international is one of the most exciting young players in the world after a tremendous season for Ajax to win the Eredivisie title and make it to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The Daily Mirror have been among the sources to link De Ligt strongly with United, who are undoubtedly in need of a new centre-back of his calibre to provide an upgrade on flops like Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly.

The latest from well-connected journalist Marcal Lorente is that Barcelona really may be out of the running for De Ligt now as he’s deemed unaffordable by the Catalan giants.

Info @sinconcesiones. ?? De Ligt se aleja del Barça. El club considera que, económicamente, la operación es inasumible y ve que hay otras prioridades que cubrir en la plantilla El defensa holandés solo vendría si hiciera un esfuerzo rebajando las pretensiones que ha pedido. — Marçal Lorente (@Marsallorente) May 27, 2019

ESPN previously reported that Man Utd felt Barcelona would likely win the race for the 19-year-old, but this latest development sounds like very good news indeed for the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do with a big boost like this as he faces a tough job at Old Trafford, but the signing of De Ligt could truly help turn this team back into Premier League title contenders again.