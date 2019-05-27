Menu

Manchester United transfer target deemed ‘unaffordable’ by rivals in huge boost for Red Devils

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United could reportedly have been handed a major boost in their rumoured transfer pursuit of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt this summer.

The Netherlands international is one of the most exciting young players in the world after a tremendous season for Ajax to win the Eredivisie title and make it to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

MORE: Arsenal rival Manchester United for surprise £62million transfer

The Daily Mirror have been among the sources to link De Ligt strongly with United, who are undoubtedly in need of a new centre-back of his calibre to provide an upgrade on flops like Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly.

The latest from well-connected journalist Marcal Lorente is that Barcelona really may be out of the running for De Ligt now as he’s deemed unaffordable by the Catalan giants.

ESPN previously reported that Man Utd felt Barcelona would likely win the race for the 19-year-old, but this latest development sounds like very good news indeed for the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do with a big boost like this as he faces a tough job at Old Trafford, but the signing of De Ligt could truly help turn this team back into Premier League title contenders again.

More Stories / Latest News
de ligt ajax

Matthijs de Ligt to Barcelona transfer may be off in huge boost to Manchester United

More Stories Matthijs de Ligt