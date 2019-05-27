Jack Marriott has pulled a goal back for Derby County late on in today’s Championship playoff final against Aston Villa.

It’s still 2-1 to Villa at the time of writing, but Marriott’s strike with ten minutes to go has made today’s clash at Wembley just that bit more nervy as we near the end.

Watch the goal video above as Marriott – who was Derby’s hero in the semi-final against Leeds – finishes superbly after a neat move by the Rams.

It remains to be seen if it will be enough, but Derby showed against Leeds that they can produce thrilling comebacks against all odds.

UPDATE: The goal may have been given to Martyn Waghorn instead as replays showed he got the faintest touch on it before it went in…