Video: Aston Villa gifted second goal thanks to horrific Derby County howler

Aston Villa have gone 2-0 up against Derby County to take control of today’s Championship playoff final.

John McGinn did well to pounce on a shocking error by Derby goalkeeper Kelle Roos, who made a meal of what should have been a simple catch in his penalty area.

Watch the video above as McGinn punishes this absolute howler by the Rams, with Chelsea legend Frank Lampard now surely set to miss out on promotion in his first season of management.

Villa, meanwhile, are now closing in on a return to the top flight after their relegation in 2015/16.