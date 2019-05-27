Arsenal could have key edge over Man United in €30m transfer battle as Emery requests move

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is reportedly keen for his club to rival Manchester United for the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier.
The Belgium international is available for around €30m this summer and Emery is keen for a reunion with his former player at the Emirates Stadium, according to France Football magazine, as reported by Get French Football News.
MORE: Arsenal rival Manchester United for surprise £62million transfer
Meunier could be an upgrade on the rather injury prone Hector Bellerin at right-back, while Stephan Lichtsteiner is coming towards the end of his contract and seems likely not to be kept on.
This could be a blow for United, however, with the report noting that he’s also emerged as a target for them in recent times.
A slightly more detailed report from the Mail explained that the Red Devils see the 27-year-old as a cheaper alternative to Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Still, GFFN note that Arsenal may have the edge if they win the Europa League final and get into next season’s Champions League – something Man Utd would be unable to offer Meunier.