Arsenal could have key edge over Man United in €30m transfer battle as Emery requests move

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is reportedly keen for his club to rival Manchester United for the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier.

The Belgium international is available for around €30m this summer and Emery is keen for a reunion with his former player at the Emirates Stadium, according to France Football magazine, as reported by Get French Football News.

Meunier could be an upgrade on the rather injury prone Hector Bellerin at right-back, while Stephan Lichtsteiner is coming towards the end of his contract and seems likely not to be kept on.

This could be a blow for United, however, with the report noting that he’s also emerged as a target for them in recent times.

A slightly more detailed report from the Mail explained that the Red Devils see the 27-year-old as a cheaper alternative to Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Still, GFFN note that Arsenal may have the edge if they win the Europa League final and get into next season’s Champions League – something Man Utd would be unable to offer Meunier.