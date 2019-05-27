Video: Watch out Chelsea! Audible scream follows Arsenal star’s training ground wonder-goal ahead of Europa League final

A stunned little scream of joy can be heard at the end of this clip of Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi showing a new side to his game with a beautiful volleyed finish in training.

The Gunners take on Chelsea in the Europa League final on Wednesday night and, on this evidence, Mustafi may be one for the Blues to watch.

The German centre-back is not exactly known for his acrobatic finishes, but this is certainly a sublime effort that impressed his team-mates.

Arsenal and Chelsea meet in Baku on Wednesday evening with the north Londoners in desperate need of a win over their west London rivals as they chase a Champions League place for next season.