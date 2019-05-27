Next Season’s Premier League Title Odds

The 2019/20 Premier League title race is likely to be another thriller, with numerous teams harbouring genuine hopes of mounting a serious challenge next season.

Champions Manchester City will be chasing their third successive victory, but the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United will be going all out to stop them.

City retained their title last season after an epic battle with Liverpool ended with just one point separating the two sides. Read on as we assess the main contenders to win the Premier League title next term.

Treble-winners City the team to beat

Man City completed an unprecedented domestic treble last season, claiming the Premier League title, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Pep Guardiola’s side were relentless in the league on the run-in, reeling off 14 victories in a row to fend of Liverpool’s challenge.

They have been installed as 8/13 favourites with top bookmakers to make it a hat-trick of league titles and that price looks a fair reflection of their chances.

City are unlikely to rest on their laurels this summer and will probably add even more quality, making them worthy favourites to win the league once again.

Liverpool could regret missing big chance

The Reds lost just once last season, but dropped points in seven drawn matches ultimately proved to be their undoing.

Liverpool’s final points tally of 97 would have won the Premier League in 25 of the 27 seasons since the competition started, a fact that no doubt will be a source of frustration for the players.

Jurgen Klopp’s side can be backed at 3/1 to win next season’s title, but there is a suspicion that the club has missed its big opportunity.

The likes of Chelsea, Spurs, Arsenal and Man Utd will all hope to put up stronger challenges next season and Liverpool could find it difficult to bag a similar amount of points.

The club hasn’t won a league title since 1989/90 and their drought could go on for a few years yet.

Chelsea in a pickle

Chelsea head into the summer transfer window with a transfer ban hanging over them and that gives them a huge headache to contend with.

The club’s appeal against a two-window transfer ban was rejected by FIFA last week and they are now taking their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

If Chelsea fail in their appeal, they will be unable to make any new additions to their squad until the summer of 2020.

The Blues will definitely have one new addition to their squad, having completed the signing of Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund during January before loaning him back to the German club.

However, with Eden Hazard angling for a move to Real Madrid it’s difficult to see any value in backing Chelsea at odds of 20/1 to win the title.

Time for Spurs to splash the cash

Spurs haven’t signed a new player for 16 months, but they appear ready to significantly strengthen their squad this summer.

The North London club have been linked with a plethora of players and fans could see some exciting additions arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during this transfer window.

Spurs were fortunate to hang onto a top four place last season, picking up just four points from their last five matches.

However, with the prospect of a stronger squad at their disposal next term, Spurs could be a force to be reckoned with in the title race.

They may find it difficult to topple City over the course of a 38-game season, but look a decent each-way punt at odds of around 9/2 to finish in the top two.

Plenty of work to do for Arsenal

Arsenal had stagnated under former manager Arsene Wenger, but new boss Unai Emery has already got things heading the right way.

The Gunners missed out on the top four by just a point last season, despite the team clearly needing improvements in certain areas.

Defence remains an issue for Arsenal, with their 51 goals against tally nowhere near the level needed to mount a title challenge.

If Emery can bolster his defensive options this summer, Arsenal could force their way into the top four next term.

Odds of 28/1 to win the title suggest that mounting a serious challenge for top spot is unlikely and success in one of the cups is probably a more realistic target.

Solskjaer has a huge job to do at Old Trafford

Man Utd finished 32 points behind City last season and that is simply not good enough for a club of their stature.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got off to an excellent start after replacing Jose Mourinho as manager, but the wheels fell off spectacularly during the latter part of the campaign.

United need improvements in all areas of their team, although strengthening their backline is undoubtedly the priority.

Solskjaer also has a tough job to get a grip of some troublesome types in his dressing room, with certain players guilty of not pulling their weight last season.

United don’t appeal as likely winners of the title at odds of 20/1, but look worth an interest at 11/10 to finish in the top four.