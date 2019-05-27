Manchester United given reason to push transfer through quickly as target’s release clause could soon double

Manchester United may have to speed up their Ruben Dias transfer pursuit, according to latest reports from Portugal.

Record, with translation from Sport Witness, state that interest from Man Utd and Juventus in Dias has Benfica ready to double his release clause from €60m to €120m.

The young centre-back looks an outstanding talent and one who could undoubtedly improve this dodgy United defence, but it’s unclear if they would pay quite that much for him.

Dias is one of a number of defensive targets to be linked with the Red Devils this summer, with Sport Witness noting how Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly currently looks too expensive.

At the moment, MUFC can still snap up Dias for a very reasonable price, so their fans will be hoping they just get on with it and trigger his buy-out clause.

One imagines interest in the 22-year-old Portugal international will also likely continue to grow, so it really could be now or never for United.