Video: Sadio Mane chats with Liverpool fans after noticing flags on their car

Liverpool star Sadio Mane showed he’s a class act after stopping to chat with some Reds fans through his car window.

The Senegal international was apparently thrilled to see their car with LFC flags on it, and they had a quick exchange about the Champions League final.

as if i could love Mane any more ??he was made up with the LFC flags on the car and pulled up next to us ???? @LFC pic.twitter.com/cgJsOXrGdl — Megan (@meganm_8) May 27, 2019

Mane scored in last season’s final defeat to Real Madrid, and will be hoping to be on the winning side this year against Tottenham.

Still, it’s nice to see that, despite having such a huge game on the horizon, Mane looks relaxed and happy to speak with supporters.