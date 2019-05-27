‘Sounds like it’s goodbye’ – These Aston Villa fans react to star’s pre-game comments

Aston Villa face Derby County in the Championship playoff final on Monday in what is a crucial encounter for both clubs.

Dean Smith will be desperate to take Villa back up to the Premier League, especially after they suffered heartbreak at Wembley last season against Fulham.

Having ended the season in brilliant form as well as seeing off West Bromwich Albion in the semi-finals, belief will be high that they can indeed secure a return to the Premier League this time round.

A fundamental part of their run to Wembley has been the goalscoring of Tammy Abraham, who has bagged 26 goals in 41 appearances since joining on loan from Chelsea.

The 21-year-old is set to return to Stamford Bridge next month, and after issuing a message ahead of the Derby showdown, these Villa fans below are convinced it sounds a lot like a farewell and expect him to go back to Chelsea.

Given the Blues face a transfer ban, it would come as no surprise if they do opt to call back their loanees to offer quality and depth next season.

With only Olivier Giroud set to remain as an option up front for the Blues, Abraham will surely be needed and so it could be a big blow for Villa if they have to replace him next season.

Nevertheless, their focus will solely be on winning on Monday and worrying about other matters after, with Abraham set to lead their charge at Wembley in the hope of firing them back to the top flight.

“I’ve not felt anything but love at this club. From the fans, players and staff. No matter what happens, it’s something I’ll always carry with me.”@TammyAbraham forever grateful to Aston Villa ? https://t.co/K1nd7bsvNk#AVFC pic.twitter.com/Wpd28LjZbE — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 27, 2019

Sounds like it’s goodbye — graham owen (@GrahamowOwen) May 27, 2019

Sounds like this will be his last game to me… — Terry reid (@terryreid2) May 27, 2019

…Me too.Sounds similar to previous departures.Of course Tammy is on loan so fair enough,he’s been brilliant for us.UTV. — Richard White @rijowhi (@Rijowhi) May 27, 2019

You’ve had a brilliant, unforgettable campaign with #AstonVilla, Tammy – here’s to one more amazing match that brings the Lions back to the Premiership. Best of luck – and thanks for everything. #VTID — KCUR Morning Guy ™ (@KCURMichael) May 27, 2019

Reckon that’s the words of a man that has no intention of being here next season. Regardless of league — daniel moore (@striker2fall) May 27, 2019

This guy has been incredible this season so we should all just be grateful for that even if he leaves — AbsoluteMadLad (@KarlTheNerd) May 27, 2019