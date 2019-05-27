How social media added to the transfer window madness

Transfer rumours dominate pretty much 24/7 now – even during the months outside of the summer and January transfer windows!

This has been true for years of course, but the addition of social media has only fuelled the fire – or at least given it a new dimension.

For a number of years now a player ‘following’ a club, ‘liking’ a tweet or even posing in clothes of a certain colour has become big news.

Back in the summer of 2016 we were treated to months and months of teasing from Paul Pogba before he eventually left Juventus for Manchester United.

As reported at the time by the Independent, the France international drove Man Utd fans crazy with cryptic and playful posts on his Instagram – most notably one of him where everything in the image was black and white apart from a red hat – the traditional colours of the Premier League giants.

Of course, players can also use their social media accounts to slam any transfer stories that aren’t true, with Hector Bellerin tweeting last season: “Don’t believe everything you read” after speculation he wanted to leave Arsenal.

Pogba himself used such a line in an attempt to play down the rumours over his Juventus exit, though in the end this was seemingly not the most honest update from his end.

Similar stories are already kicking off this summer, with Lyon star Memphis Depay responding to links with Liverpool by posing entirely in red clothes as he boarded a flight.

Even if the Dutchman knows he isn’t heading for Anfield this summer, players can take control of the narrative and have some fun with it in a way that wasn’t possible in the past.

To keep things interesting – Depay has also posed several times in old Manchester United kits, provoking talk of a possible MUFC return.

Eden Hazard’s social pages will also be one to watch in the coming weeks as speculation grows of a possible move to Real Madrid.

One of the biggest developments so far in the saga? Sergio Ramos recently followed the Belgian on Instagram.

Pogba is another one who could be in the headlines again as it seems all is not well for him at Old Trafford, so do keep your eyes peeled on Twitter and Instagram for any poses in white shirts, or perhaps red and blue stripes…