Video: Emotional Claudio Ranieri in tears as Roma fans pay tribute during final game in charge

There were wonderful scenes during Roma’s clash with Parma on Sunday, as the fans bid farewell to Claudio Ranieri in his last game in charge.

The Italian tactician stepped in at his former club after Eusebio Di Francesco was sacked earlier this season, and although he couldn’t secure Champions League football, the way in which he answered the call and helped the Giallorossi given his deep ties with the club ensure he remains a hero with the supporters.

SEE MORE: Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers eyes reunion with Premier League ace likely to be available for transfer this summer

With that in mind, emotions were running high at the weekend as seen in the video below, as after the fans unveiled a banner for Ranieri and sang his name, the veteran boss was reduced to tears as the gesture was too much for him.

“Mr. Ranieri, in our moment of dire need, you have answered. Now, you receive the homage of your people,” the banner read.

There is no doubt that the former Leicester City boss is amongst the most popular and likeable people in football, and this just goes to show how much he’s appreciated by the Roma faithful.

It remains to be seen who replaces him this summer and where he goes next, but ultimately we all wish him well and hope that he can enjoy further success in the latter stages of his coaching career.