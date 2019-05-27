“Massive talent” – Manchester United interest in potential £70m transfer given backing by club legend

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has backed the club’s rumoured transfer pursuit of Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The 21-year-old has shone in the Premier League this season, looking one of many exciting young players coming through in English football at the moment.

Man Utd could do with a new right-back to replace departing veteran Antonio Valencia, and the Independent recently linked them with Wan-Bissaka, who is expected to cost as much as £70million.

And it would seem Neville backs this move as he spoke in glowing terms about the England youth international and explained how he feels United need to be going after young British talent like this, as they’ve done in the more successful periods of their history.

“He’s a massive talent and the club, to be fair, have always signed young, emerging British talent,” Neville told the Evening Standard when asked about Wan-Bissaka.

“I don’t think that should change and it would seem to me that the club would like to go back down that route and he is one.”

It remains to be seen if United will definitely be able to get the Wan-Bissaka signing done, but one imagines Neville will also be pleased with some of their other transfer targets.

Football Insider have claimed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks close to signing Championship pair Daniel James and Nathan Collins – two more young British players who could have a big future in the game.

