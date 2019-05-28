£25m Manchester United transfer target reveals where he will be plying his trade next season

Tottenham centre-back Toby Alderweireld insists he plans on staying at the club for at least one more year, amid ongoing Manchester United links.

The Belgian has been the model of consistency for Spurs once again this season, racking up 50 appearances across all competitions in the heart of the defence.

The 30-year-old played a key role in helping Mauricio Pochettino’s side secure a top-four Premier League finish yet again and he has also been colossal during their run to the Champions League final.

According to Talk Sport, Man United had been planning to trigger the £25 million buy-out clause in Alderweireld’s current contract this summer, but it now seems that a long-term target has slipped from their grasp.

The Belgium international has one year remaining on his existing deal at Spurs and he has revealed that he will continue plying his trade in north London next season.

As per the Evening Standard, Alderweireld told reporters ahead of the European Cup final this Saturday: “I’m going to say the same thing that I’ve been saying for the past couple of years.

“The only focus is Spurs, because of this focus I think I had a good season as well. I have one year left on my contract, so in my head, I will play for Spurs next season.”

This latest news represents a major blow for United ahead of a crucial summer in the transfer market, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims to bolster his squad significantly.

The Red Devils are in dire need of a new leader at centre-back, after shipping 54 Premier League goals over the course of the 2018-19 campaign.

Alderweireld certainly has the quality and experience to make a huge impact on any team in the world, but for now, Tottenham will continue to enjoy the fruits of his labour on the pitch.

United will have to turn their attention to alternative targets, while the Spurs star focuses on a huge all-English showdown against Liverpool in continental competition this weekend.

Alderweireld feels Spurs deserve to win the Champions League after negotiating a very tough draw throughout the tournament.

As per ES, he added: “We are going to do everything to win it and if we win it I think we deserve it as well.

“If you see our route in the Champions League, it has not been easy. In the group Barcelona and Inter [Milan] the [Borussia] Dortmund first in Germany, [Man] City first in England and Ajax first in Holland so it was a very tough route.

“I think the mentality of the team showed us that we can achieve anything we want.”