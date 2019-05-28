Menu

Video: Shocking moment Arsenal fans with Henrikh Mkhitaryan shirts are stopped by police in Baku

As if Henrikh Mkhitaryan feeling unsafe to travel for Arsenal’s Europa League final against Chelsea wasn’t bad enough, it seems even fans with his name on their shirts are being intimidated by police.

The video below seems to show two supporters with Mkhitaryan 7 shirts walking around Baku and being stopped by police for a quick chat.

They are then allowed to carry on, but it’s not at all clear why the police felt the need to approach them in the first place in what clearly seems an intimidation tactic.

If that is what’s going on it seems like truly unacceptable behaviour and shows once again that Baku was an unsuitable choice to host this final.

