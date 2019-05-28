Arsenal well placed to acquire exciting winger for £44m in transfer window

Arsenal target Ismaila Sarr’s availability has been confirmed by Rennes, but they want to receive a sizeable fee for his signature this summer.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the most exciting players in Ligue 1 this season, contributing eight goals and six assists in 36 appearances for Rennes.

The Senegal international helped the French outfit finish 10th in the top flight and played a crucial role in their French Cup triumph, starting in the final victory over Paris Saint Germain.

According to Metro Sport, Arsenal have been keeping tabs on Sarr for a while now, as Unai Emery targets a number of new players in the summer transfer window.

Le 10 Sport states that Rennes are willing to let a prized asset depart when the market reopens, but only if their £44 million valuation is met.

The Gunners are well placed to acquire Sarr, but much could depend on whether or not they win a Europa League final against Chelsea on Wednesday.

Emery’s men must triumph to secure their place in next season’s Champions League and the Spanish boss will be rewarded with significant transfer funds if he can bring silverware back to Emirates Stadium.

If Arsenal lose the all-English showpiece, however, he will be working with a much lower budget and thusly, Sarr might slip out of the club’s reach.

The Rennes starlet is not yet a proven performer on the big stage, but his age and potential are the two main reasons for his hefty price tag, which is unlikely to drop in the coming months.

For Arsenal to wrap up a deal for Sarr, or indeed any other high-profile players during the summer window, it is imperative that they get the job done in Europe.

Emery oversaw a fifth-place Premier League finish in his debut campaign at the Emirates Stadium and reinforcements are necessary if he is to take the team to a new level next term.

Sarr has the attributes to add a new dimension to Arsenal’s attack, but it remains to be seen whether or not the club will launch a formal offer for the Senegalese winger.