Approach made: Manchester United offered £53m-plus-player for transfer of big-name Red Devils star

Manchester United have reportedly been sent a proposal from Real Madrid for the potential transfer of Marcus Rashford.

According to Diario Gol, the England international has emerged as an alternative to the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Sadio Mane, and Real are ready to offer £53million and Gareth Bale for him.

Madrid could do with an attacking player like Rashford joining this summer, even this move could perhaps be a bit of a risky one given the 21-year-old’s significant loss of form towards the end of the season.

Still, Rashford has long looked one of the most promising young talents in Europe and has been linked with big clubs before.

Barcelona were reported as being confident of signing Rashford for around £100m earlier this season by the Sun, though that transfer rumour never really developed into anything more concrete.

It remains to be seen if United would be tempted to accept an offer that could include Bale in return, even if the Wales international is a big name who’d fix a problem position at Old Trafford.

Bale has looked past his best for a while now and there’s no guarantee he’d get back to his best with Man Utd if he did join.