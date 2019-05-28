Barcelona are reportedly in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over sealing the return of Neymar in a transfer deal that would see Ousmane Dembele move in the opposite direction.

Well-connected Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, citing RAC1, claims negotiations have begun for this surprise exchange, which comes less than two years after Neymar initially left the Nou Camp for the Parc des Princes.

FCB y PSG empiezan conversaciones para la vuelta de NEYMAR al Barça! En esta operación entra OUSMANE DEMBELÉ que iría a París!!!!! #mercato en @islandiarac1 @EsportsRAC1 pic.twitter.com/RvoXERhtdB — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) May 28, 2019

It remains to be seen how much Barca fans would welcome the return of the Brazil international, who tarnished his reputation slightly with his big-money transfer in 2017.

Neymar had failed to establish himself as the main man in the Barcelona team during his time there, despite producing many memorable moments and winning the treble in 2014/15.

The 27-year-old has continued to under-achieve somewhat as a PSG player, with the club not making any progress in the Champions League despite their domestic dominance in a relatively unbalanced league.

Still, Barcelona need a change this summer after failing to once again win the Champions League, while they also suffered a shock Copa del Rey final defeat to Valencia to end their season on a real low.

Neymar could undoubtedly be a good addition for the club if he returns, even if this interest comes as some surprise and looks likely to carry some risks.