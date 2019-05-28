Barcelona tipped to make imminent announcement on Ernesto Valverde

Barcelona will reportedly announce that Ernesto Valverde has been sacked on Tuesday as they are being tipped to make a crucial change.

The Catalan giants successfully defended their La Liga crown this season, but their capitulation against Liverpool in the Champions League was a huge red mark against the campaign.

Despite leading 3-0 heading into the second leg of their semi-final tie at Anfield, they lost 4-0 on Merseyside to crash out as they seemingly didn’t learn any lessons from the defeat to Roma last season.

That disappointment was further compounded after they lost in the Copa del Rey final to Valencia at the weekend, which arguably was another factor in moving towards a coaching change.

Now, according to Mundo Deportivo, via RAC1, Valverde is expected to be sacked on Tuesday with the likes of Ronald Koeman, Roberto Martinez, Massimiliano Allegri and Erik ten Hag being named as potential successors.

Time will tell if the announcement arrives from the club firstly that they do indeed intend on making a change, but ultimately it doesn’t sound particularly reassuring for Valverde.

The Spanish tactician has delivered two league titles and a Spanish cup since arriving at the Nou Camp, but with the disappointments in Europe coupled with the style of play perhaps not meeting the standards expected from the Barcelona fans, it could be enough to force the hierarchy into making a key change early on in the summer.

That would be the most sensible strategy, as it would give any new appointment ample time to settle at the club and get his plans in place for next season.