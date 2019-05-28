Betting On Your Phone – Is It Like Mobile Slots?

Mobile casinos with slots are getting extremely popular in recent years. They’re about to topple the laptop and PC gambling over as the most popular method of playing casino games in the UK.

But what if you’re sports betting fan instead of slots or roulette player? Can mobile betting be done as easily as gambling on mobile slots? If you’re interested in mobile bookies and what they offer, this is the right article for you.

What Is Phone Betting Like?

Indeed, sportsbook sites on smartphone enjoy a similar increase in traffic and popularity today. As more people use smartphones than ever before, they realise the full potential of what they can do with them.

One of the things is instant betting, which has many advantages over bookie outlets or even online sportsbooks which aren’t mobile-compatible.

There are many advantages to betting on your phone, such as:

Option to bet from anywhere as long as you have access to the internet

You can also wager at any time

Mobile betting websites also have in-play and live betting options

There are all sorts of markets, including dozens of sports and leagues within

Mobile promotions are nothing unusual for mobile punters

All of these advantages also apply to mobile slots or are very similar to them. So, in most ways, placing sports wagers on your portable device is exactly like giving slots a spin.

Are All Phone Brands Suitable?

The most popular betting websites are available across devices and different smartphone brands. You may use a browser on any kind of a phone model to access all the features of a sportsbook.

Alternatively, best mobile bookie sites also have apps for smartphones. For Android users, .apk files are available, which allow installing a dedicated software, which you can then launch directly from your home screen.

This is also the case with iPhones and other devices using the iOS operating system. Even Blackberries and phones with Windows Phone OS can be used to gamble on sports. Although, some apps are exclusive to Android and iOS only.

Mobile VS Online Sportsbook

Another question is whether sportsbooks on mobile are equally capable as those on laptops. The answer is YES.

From football to eSports, from politics betting markets to music or movie awards, the variety of bets you may place doesn’t differ across platforms. Indeed, the best-known platforms offer the same kind of entertainment everywhere.

On top of that, you can use the same account both on laptop and mobile platform if it’s the same brand you’re playing on. These are the benefits that mobile slots players have in comparison to casino gamblers on a laptop, too.

Too Long; Didn’t Read

So, in conclusion, phone betting is very much like mobile slots. True, it may be more comfortable to watch a sports match you just bet on via laptop, PC monitor or TV. The screen is much bigger than the tiny square of a smartphone.

However, regardless of that, pocket devices are equally strong in every other respect in comparison.