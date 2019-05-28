Big injury boost for Liverpool: Klopp confident key figure will face Tottenham

Liverpool have been handed an injury boost as Jurgen Klopp has suggested that he expects Roberto Firmino to be fit to face Tottenham.

The two Premier League sides clash in the Champions League final on Saturday night in Madrid, both eager to land a major trophy in what promises to be a thrilling encounter which is bitterly difficult to call. In turn, it will be intriguing to see who emerges as the pre-match favourite, although it might be a safer bet to avoid calling it given their unpredictable comebacks in the semi-finals and check out Racebook betting instead to win big.

SEE MORE: ‘You never know in football’ – In-demand Ligue 1 star’s revealing admission amid strong Liverpool transfer links

With that in mind, both Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino will be desperate to be as close to full strength as possible for the showdown, and the former has revealed that he’s confident Firmino will be at his disposal.

“Bobby was part of training last week and looked really good, everything fine. We took him out again and he will be back in training from tomorrow,” Klopp said, as per Sky Sports.

“Everything we have seen so far looked really good, he will be fine I’m pretty sure.”

The Merseyside giants coped well without the Brazilian international in the last four games of the season, and so it could be argued that they’ll still be confident of winning the clash with Spurs if he isn’t available for selection.

Nevertheless, he has scored 16 goals and provided eight assists in 47 appearances in all competitions so far this year, and coupled with his defensive work and tireless work ethic up front to set the tempo for the side off the ball, he has been a huge part of their progress and success.

In turn, Klopp will surely be delighted if he can call upon him this weekend, and judging from his comments above, it certainly sounds as though Firmino will be able to feature, although time will tell if he’s fit enough to start.

It’s a big decision in that sense too as if he’s lacking match fitness and sharpness, Liverpool could be tempted to leave him out as it could prove to be a disadvantage.

Tottenham are in the same position as Harry Kane has also faced a fitness battle of his own, but as noted by The Guardian, it sounds as though the Spurs talisman is going to make it and will be available for Pochettino’s side.