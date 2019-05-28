Brazil strip PSG superstar Neymar of captaincy ahead of Copa America

Paris Saint Germain attacker Neymar has been relieved of his captaincy duties for Brazil, just a few weeks away from the 2019 Copa America finals.

The 27-year-old has held the armband since the 2018 World Cup, which saw Marcelo lead the Selecao during their run to the quarterfinals of the competition.

Tite’s side lost to eventual winners France and despite his over the top theatrics and below-par performances, Neymar was granted a promotion in the wake of the tournament.

The PSG superstar’s reign as captain is now already at an end, however, as Brazil have stripped him of the captaincy ahead of the Copa America, which kicks off in mid-June.

According to ESPN, Brazil’s football federation (CBF) announced their decision on Monday and Dani Alves will inherit the armband from his ex-Barcelona teammate starting from June 5 – in a friendly against Qatar.

Tite’s hand has been forced by Neymar’s questionable conduct at club level throughout the season, which has drawn criticism from supporters and experts.

The mercurial winger was involved in an incident with a supporter at the French Cup final on April 27, as he appeared to strike the fan after PSG had suffered defeat at the hands of Rennes.

Neymar was also hit with a Champions League suspension for his foul-mouthed rant against match officials following PSG’s exit from the competition at the hands of Manchester United in March – as per ESPN.

The former Barcelona ace will still play a key role for Tite’s side at the Copa America and he will be hoping to make a big impact on the international stage after a turbulent season in Ligue 1.

Tournament hosts Brazil have been drawn in Group A alongside Bolivia, Venezuela and Peru, with their first match set to take place on June 14.

The best way for Neymar to respond to this latest setback is to let his feet do the talking and if he is at his best at the prestigious event this summer, there is every chance Brazil will emerge with some much-needed silverware ahead of their South American rivals.