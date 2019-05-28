Petr Cech explains the key difference he’s noticed between Arsenal and Chelsea

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech could start in goal against his old club Chelsea in the Europa League final this Wednesday night.

The 36-year-old is retiring at the end of this season so will be hoping to beat the Blues to a major trophy in his final game as a professional.

Still, speaking ahead of the final in Baku, Cech explained the big difference between the two clubs that he’s noticed down the years.

The former Czech Republic international spent eleven years on the books at Stamford Bridge, winning a host of major honours, including four Premier League titles and the Champions League.

He’s not really replicated that kind of success at the Emirates Stadium, and has suggested why that might be the case in an interview with the Evening Standard.

“It will sound strange but I think generally at Arsenal there is not enough pressure,” he said.

“Arsene (Wenger) is a real gentleman. As much as he hates losing, he stays a gentleman. If you lose, you win, you lose, you win, he kind of carries on. That’s something I’ve never experienced before.

“At Chelsea, at the times when we drew, it felt like a funeral in the dressing room. It was so bad. If we drew against a big team at home, it was like, ‘Oh no, it is impossible we didn’t win at home’. It came from everywhere: the players, the coach. Since the start when I was there, the pressure was there every game.”

Arsenal fans may not take too kindly to these words ahead of such a big game against their London rivals, though it’s hard to argue that the player probably has a point, having witnessed both changing rooms and having lifted so much silverware as a Chelsea player.