Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri looked in a very bad mood about something as he stormed off the pitch in Baku as his side prepare for the Europa League final vs Arsenal.

It’s not clear what went on here, but the Italian tactician seems clearly annoyed by something as he throws his hat off and then kicks it away as he walks quickly down the tunnel.

Sarri got the hump? pic.twitter.com/pEZ3XxqNeJ — cfc away (@Cfcaway) May 28, 2019

Chelsea have a number of injury worries ahead of the Arsenal game, with N’Golo Kante looking like being a potentially big loss.

Another video below from David Ornstein suggests N’Golo Kante is now looking even less likely to have a chance of playing against Arsenal, but it’s not clear if that might be what set Sarri off.

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kanté in deep discussion with #CFC doctor just before leaving training halfway through session. Sarri rated him 50-50 with knee problem, but appears worse & his #EuropaLeagueFinal participation v Arsenal looks in serious doubt #EuropaLeagueFinal2019 #AFC pic.twitter.com/p8gHCf97Vr — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) May 28, 2019

UPDATE: It seems the Sarri storm-off followed a row between David Luiz and Gonzalo Higuain, with more video and explanation in the tweet below: