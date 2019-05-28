Menu

Video: Angry-looking Maurizio Sarri bizarrely storms off pitch during Chelsea preparations for Arsenal game

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri looked in a very bad mood about something as he stormed off the pitch in Baku as his side prepare for the Europa League final vs Arsenal.

It’s not clear what went on here, but the Italian tactician seems clearly annoyed by something as he throws his hat off and then kicks it away as he walks quickly down the tunnel.

Chelsea have a number of injury worries ahead of the Arsenal game, with N’Golo Kante looking like being a potentially big loss.

Another video below from David Ornstein suggests N’Golo Kante is now looking even less likely to have a chance of playing against Arsenal, but it’s not clear if that might be what set Sarri off.

UPDATE: It seems the Sarri storm-off followed a row between David Luiz and Gonzalo Higuain, with more video and explanation in the tweet below:

More Stories David Luiz Gonzalo Higuain Maurizio Sarri