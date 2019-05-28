Menu

“Absolute disgrace” – These Chelsea fans react to training row between Gonzalo Higuain and David Luiz

Chelsea have been rocked on the eve of the Europa League final against Arsenal as David Luiz and Gonzalo Higuain have been spotted having a row in training.

The pair came to blows after a challenge from Higuain, and it’s fair to say most Blues supporters have firmly taken a side as they line up to have a go at Higuain.

The Argentina international has been a big disappointment since joining Chelsea on loan from Juventus in January, and has therefore perhaps not done enough to earn any sympathy from the club’s fans.

Judging from the video, it seems like Higuain might have gone in a bit strong on Luiz in a challenge during training on the pitch in Baku.

And while there could be an argument that Luiz overreacts to the situation, most CFC fans are now venting their anger at Higuain.

It remains to be seen if the former Napoli striker will even start tomorrow night’s game against Arsenal as Olivier Giroud has performed well in this competition all season and could be the superior option anyway due to his fine link-up with Eden Hazard.

