Chelsea loanee issues apparent farewell message to Euro giants ahead of return to Stamford Bridge

Tiemoue Bakayoko has seemingly bid farewell to AC Milan as his loan spell is set to come to an end this summer with a return to Chelsea ahead.

The 24-year-old overcame a difficult start to life in Italy as his early form for Milan suggested that he could struggle to adapt to Serie A.

However, he turned things around commendably as he made 42 appearances for the Italian giants this past season, establishing himself as a key figure in the midfield in their pursuit of Champions League.

Unfortunately for Milan though, they failed to qualify for a place at Europe’s top table, and so that has cast doubt over his future at San Siro.

As per Football London, Bakayoko has a €35m option to buy in his loan deal with the Rossoneri, although director Paolo Maldini has previously suggested that Champions League qualification could determine whether or not they exercise that option, as noted in that report.

With Milan finishing fifth in Serie A this season, they agonisingly missed out on their objective, and so it does cast major doubt over Bakayoko’s future at San Siro.

In turn, as seen in his Instagram post below along with the translation, it appears as though he has bid farewell to the supporters as he prepares to return to Chelsea this summer.

“Dear Fans,

Despite yesterday’s victory we failed to reach our goal and finish the top 4 to offer you the Champions next season.

This disappointment does not erase everything and I wish to thank you.

Thank you for your support, which is all the more beautiful and sincere that the beginning of our relationship was complicated.

Thank you for your love when I experienced more difficult moments.

Thanks for your song that often resonates in my head.

Thank you all for encouragement on the street or on social media.

Thank you for making San Siro a unique stadium.

Thank you for these beautiful memories that will accompany me everywhere and forever.

See you soon.”

Given Maurizio Sarri offloaded him to Milan soon after arriving at Chelsea last summer, it seems unlikely that he will have a place for the Frenchman in his squad moving forward given he doesn’t seemingly fit the style of play that he has implemented at the club.

Nevertheless, with Chelsea’s transfer ban in mind, it could force the Italian tactician into a rethink as he may need all the quality and depth that he can get if he is unable to bring reinforcements in through new signings, and Bakayoko has proven this past year that he can certainly do a job.