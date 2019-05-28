Done deal? Manchester United ‘expected to make major announcement TOMORROW’

Manchester United are reportedly set to announce their first done deal of the summer transfer window on Wednesday.

After plenty of transfer rumours strongly linking the Red Devils with Swansea City winger Daniel James, it looks like the deal is finally about to become official imminently.

This well-connected United fan account says he’s heard an official announcement on the James transfer is imminent, which makes sense given so many recent reports have claimed talks over a deal have been very advanced.

I have some information. Initially I didn't want to share the information with anyone since it's not coming from a reputed source but I hate keeping things to myself. Word is that Daniel James might be announced on Wednesday. Disclaimer – By no means 100%. — The United Link ? (@TheUnitedLink) May 27, 2019

This looks a necessary signing for Man Utd, who need to strengthen their attack and also change their transfer policy after so many recent big names that have turned out to be wastes of money.

Clubs like Liverpool and Tottenham have led the way with their smart recruitment of players on the cheap, occasionally from the lower leagues.

United may now do the same as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has long been reported to be keen on signing more young British players as MUFC did in the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

It may be that James is now close to becoming the club’s first signing of the summer.