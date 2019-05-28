“He looks like a fantastic talent” – Manchester United legend a big fan of £50m Red Devils transfer target

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham has revealed he’s a big fan of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

The former England international was discussing the Hammers youngster as he gave an interview on a wide range of topics, including the Champions League final, Man Utd signings and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Sheringham also discussed his old club West Ham a little and heaped praise on Rice after his superb breakthrough season.

The Daily Mirror have linked the 20-year-old with United, stating he could cost around £50million, which may well end up being a bargain for such a huge prospect.

MUFC certainly look in need of a midfielder of his type in the middle of the park, and Sheringham is clearly a big fan.

Even though this was not in the context of discussing a potential United move for Rice, United fans will be hoping Sheringham’s old team-mate Solskjaer will have seen this glowing endorsement of the player.

‘I spoke to Mark (Noble) and he said that he’s got a chance to go right to the top of the game,’ Sheringham told Bet Stars.

‘He covers the ground better than Mark. Straight away he catches the eye. Whether his use of the football is as good as Mark, maybe not, but he’s got plenty of time to learn all that.

‘At 20 years old, he looks like a fantastic talent. I really like the look of him.’