Liverpool stalwart James Milner has gained interest from Paris Saint-Germain, but it’s fair to say that the Reds faithful don’t want to see him leave.

The 33-year-old has been with the Merseyside giants since 2015, making 176 appearances for the club while establishing himself as a crucial figure in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

SEE MORE: Big injury boost for Liverpool: Klopp confident key figure will face Tottenham

From his versatility to his work ethic and experience, Milner is undoubtedly an invaluable part of the group and it would be a surprise to see him leave Anfield any time soon.

As noted by The Guardian, PSG have been paired with an interest in the Liverpool man and so it would have raised some concern from a Reds perspective that he could move on this summer.

It’s difficult to see him doing so given Liverpool are now starting to compete for major honours on a regular basis, and will hope to end their wait for a trophy when they face Tottenham in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Based on the reaction below, it seems as though most Liverpool fans certainly don’t want to see him depart the club this summer and as he continues to play a key role for them, it would be a shock to see him move to France.

Time will tell if he does though, but the general feeling amongst fans is that they would much prefer him to stay and continue to help them become a real force both domestically and in Europe moving forward.

Hands off our Millie! ? — Mandy Palmer ?? ????????? (@Anfieldmandy) May 27, 2019

Only consider swap with Mbappe else not for sale. — Rizze (@Rizal27hamsik) May 27, 2019

Hell NOooooo — luke easton (@thatOffWhite) May 27, 2019

Let him stay as long as he wants to. Been excellent for us! — KiERoN (@kie666ron) May 27, 2019

Deserves to stay as long as he wants and can do a job IMO ?? — Robert Semple (@tiger2801) May 27, 2019

Ridiculous they wouldn’t get him ?? — Jamie ??????? (@SkyLineRipper) May 27, 2019

I love him, and will miss him dearly, but go get that $$$ James. You deserve it more then anyone!!! ??? — Adam harris (@AdHarris018) May 27, 2019

Absolutely not! Please don’t sell Millie ? — Amiyra #GTTO (@AmiyraBader) May 28, 2019