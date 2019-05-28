Video: Pundits slam Sarri and ‘rubbish’ Chelsea preparations for Arsenal as player row breaks out on eve of Europa League final

Following on from an earlier story, Chelsea’s preparations for the Europa League final against Arsenal look to have been dealt a real blow.

Watch this remarkable video below from BT Sport as pundits Martin Keown and Eidur Gudjohnsen slam the Blues for their ‘rubbish’ training ahead of tomorrow’s big game in Baku.

?? The latest scenes from Chelsea's training session in Baku show David Luiz and Higuain have a coming together and Maurizio Sarri is not pleased at all! ? @btsportfootball #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/HpWUk16qLy — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) May 28, 2019

The video also contains footage of a strange row breaking out between Gonzalo Higuain and David Luiz, which manager Maurizio Sarri appears to react to by storming off the pitch.

Keown slams the Italian tactician for drawing attention to the situation and making things worse.

Overall, this looks pretty bleak for CFC and sums up what has been a pretty unhappy season at Stamford Bridge.