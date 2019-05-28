‘I knew it was going to be a special season’ – Liverpool’s unlikely Champions League hero revels in surprise success

Liverpool striker Divock Origi has expressed his delight after making a telling impact for the club in big matches this season.

The Reds are approaching the end of an extraordinary 2018-19 campaign, which saw them earn a runners up spot in the Premier League with a record points haul.

Jurgen Klopp’s men missed out on the domestic crown by an agonisingly small margin, finishing a single point behind eventual champions Manchester City.

Liverpool can, however, still pick up some major silverware in the form of the European Cup, with a Champions League final against Tottenham on the cards this Saturday.

Origi has been the team’s unlikely hero in the competition, notching a superb brace against Barcelona in the semi-finals to help secure a stunning 4-0 win at Anfield and he is revelling in his surprise success at the club this term.

The 24-year-old was shipped out on loan to Wolfsburg last season and was not expected to have any impact on Liverpool’s latest campaign, but he has ended up playing a key role.

Origi told the club’s official website: “My job was to shine my light and enjoy my game.

“I’m somebody who loves the game, is passionate about the game and loves to express himself in the game. Whenever I do that, good things happen.

“Trying to help the team as much as possible. I knew it was going to be an important season for the club, and for me as well, and I just wanted to make that next step.

“When I came back – obviously I was away for a year – I saw the group had made another step. We recruited some top players and I felt like we had a lot of quality, and experience as well. We were a bit older. I knew it was going to be a special season.”

Origi has featured in 21 matches across all competitions in total, scoring five goals, most notably heading home the winner in the dying seconds of a crucial Merseyside derby against Everton and notching in similarly dramatic fashion against Newcastle.

The Belgian has the huge task of competing for a starting spot against the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, but he has kept his head down and worked hard for his opportunities over the last 10 months.

Origi could yet play a part in the Champions League final in Madrid and he is confident Liverpool will earn their sixth European crown, despite Tottenham’s impressive strengths.

“They have a super team,” Origi added – as per Liverpool’s official website.

“We played against them a couple of times and we know they have danger from all angles, which makes the game so beautiful. It’s going to be a special game for us.

“We have a lot of respect for them but we also know we have a very good team. We have big qualities and, above everything, we’ll play with a big heart.

“It will be a mountain to climb for us – but a good mountain. With preparation and training, we’ll feel confident for the game.”