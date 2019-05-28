Former Leeds United star makes big claim about Marcelo Bielsa situation after signing new contract

Former Leeds United star Danny Mills has claimed Marcelo Bielsa staying at the club and signing a new contract is likely to be down to a promise from the club over strengthening in the transfer market this summer.

The former England international believes Bielsa may have needed persuading to remain in charge at Elland Road following this hugely frustrating season in the Championship.

Bielsa started well with Leeds, who topped the table for much of the season before dropping out of the automatic promotion places.

Ultimately, LUFC ended up throwing away a good lead over Derby County in the playoff semi-finals and must now rebuild again, with Mills sure this means the Argentine has been given promises over signings.

“I believe he was always happy to stay, definitely,” Mills told Football Insider. “There are no issues with where he lives or the club. He really likes being at Leeds.

“What was the sticking point? From what I hear, he clearly believes he needs to add players to what’s been a thin squad hit by injuries. He wants one or two targets, and won’t have stayed unless the club agreed to get them. They would be massively important to him.

“It’d be down to transfers and budgets. Leeds should be very careful about what they do and promise Marcelo Bielsa. He is a man of principle. If he doesn’t get what he wants by the time the transfer window closes, he could just walk out. He’s done it before at other clubs.”