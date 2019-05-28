Liverpool could pocket £15m from sale of bit-part ace as Premier League side eye swoop

Bournemouth are reportedly keen on signing Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, but it could cost them £15m to prise him away from Anfield.

The 31-year-old has found playing time hard to come by this season, being limited to just two appearances this year following the arrival of Alisson from Roma.

The Brazilian shot-stopper has been in brilliant form throughout the campaign, conceding just 34 goals in 50 appearances while keeping 26 clean sheets.

With that in mind, it seems highly unlikely that Mignolet’s situation is going to change at Anfield, and if he is eager to secure regular playing time again, his best option is surely to look for it elsewhere.

As noted by The Sun, Bournemouth could offer him the chance of that, but it’s noted that it will cost them £15m to prise him away from the Merseyside giants.

That could perhaps give Liverpool a transfer headache though, as while Jurgen Klopp will still have Caoimhin Kelleher at his disposal to offer depth, coupled with Loris Karius and Kamil Grabara who have been out on loan this past season, the German tactician will arguably need another top back-up option between the posts.

In turn, it remains to be seen if Liverpool try to convince Mignolet to stay, or if they are willing to let him leave and use that fee to further strengthen the squad while also finding a stand-in for Alisson.

For now though, no transfer decisions are expected to be made as they have the Champions League final against Tottenham in Madrid to consider this weekend, and that will certainly be the priority this week as opposed to making plans for the summer transfer window.