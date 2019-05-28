Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is reportedly keen on the club appointing Belgium boss Roberto Martinez as their manager to replace Ernesto Valverde.

The Catalan giants could justifiably be thinking about a change in the dugout this summer after a disappointing season in which the team under-achieved in the Champions League and also lost the Copa del Rey final to underdogs Valencia.

According to Diario Gol, that could now lead to Valverde being replaced by Martinez, though other candidates are also mentioned.

The report also goes on to suggest that if Messi gets his wish and Martinez is brought in at the Nou Camp, that could also mean a move for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

The 26-year-old has played under Martinez for Everton and the Belgian national team, and seems to perform at his best under the Spaniard.

It’s certainly true that Lukaku has not been at his best for Man Utd for a while now and a sale makes sense for the club this summer.

Diario Gol claim he’s available and that he could make sense as a target for Martinez to provide more options up front as Luis Suarez arguably looks past his peak.