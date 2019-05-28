Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes has dropped a hint over his future following a recent report stating he was looking to push through a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

The England youth international has played only four times for the senior Man Utd team in the last few seasons, having made his debut at the end of the 2016/17 campaign.

Gomes may well feel he should have been able to progress more since then, and a report from A Bola, translated by the Sun, recently claimed he was frustrated at not getting more opportunities and tempted by the prospect of leaving for PSG.

The 18-year-old will no doubt have looked at players like Jadon Sancho at Borussia Dortmund, and other young English players who are increasingly moving abroad to get more first-team football, and may have been tempted to try the same himself.

Still, in an interview with Soccer Bible, the Red Devils starlet suggested he was more likely to stick around and wait for his opportunity at Old Trafford.

‘A lot of players who have done it have seen it pay off, but, realistically, everyone is different and everyone has their own timings as to when they might break through,’ he said.

‘Jesse Lingard is a good example of that. He broke through a little later than some of the other players from his age group but look what he’s achieved now. It’s massive.

‘Jadon Sancho is another one. We’ve played together for England for a while and he’s taken that step because he felt he was ready for the demands of first-team football, and he’s shown everyone what he can do.

‘It’s all about timing and, for me, wherever my career goes, I want to be ready to play when the opportunity arises at Man United.’