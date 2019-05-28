Manchester United hold transfer interest in Lille duo after extensive scouting

Manchester United have been linked with an interest in potential transfers for two Lille players – Nicolas Pepe and goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

The Red Devils could possibly do with a new signing in goal this summer after a dire end to the season from David de Gea, whose future is also in some doubt due to him being in the final year of his contract next season.

Journalist Duncan Castles has discussed United trying to replace De Gea with Ajax ‘keeper Andre Onana, though he suggests that Maignan could also be an option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Speaking on the Transfer Window podcast, as quoted by the Daily Express, Castles explains that Ajax themselves are also an option for Maignan as he could replace Onana if he leaves Amsterdam.

‘Manchester United have made an offer to Ajax for their goalkeeper Andre Onana as a potential replacement for David de Gea,’ he said.

‘I can tell you now that Ajax have enquired about the price that would be required to buy a replacement for Andre Onana.

‘The player in question is Mike Maignan, the goalkeeper at Lille, who’s just been voted the best goalkeeper in Ligue 1 for his performances in their campaign where they finished second.

‘Twenty-three-year-old, about to be called up to the French national team for the first time.

‘Ajax obviously see him as a successor to Onana should Manchester United meet their asking price of £40m for their goalkeeper and have started work on trying to secure him.

‘He will be expensive and he may not be attainable for Ajax because I’m told there’s interest in him from other clubs, one of them being Paris Saint-Germain.

‘Potentially, we could actually see Maignan, with the quality of his play, as a potential replacement for Manchester United, who have scouted him a lot.

‘Not necessarily focusing on Mike but looking at players like Nicolas Pepe, who they’ve also enquired about at Lille recently.’

All in all, their could certainly be something of a goalkeeping merry-go-round this summer if United do decide to take a gamble on replacing their long-serving number one.

Pepe would also be a superb signing after shining with Lille this season, with the Ivorian winger looking an ideal upgrade on the likes of Alexis Sanchez.