Manchester United sources reveal club is ready to pay £100m for crucial transfer

It’s common knowledge that Manchester United badly need a new signing at centre-back this summer, perhaps even two.

So it’s likely to go down as good news to Red Devils supporters that the club are prepared to pay as much as £100million to bring a new central defender in this summer, according to the Manchester Evening News.

It remains to be seen who that player will be, with the MEN mentioning Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly as a potential option as the club remain interested in him despite the Senegal international likely to be a difficult signing to attain.

Man Utd have also been linked with other big names in defence who could prove expensive purchases, so setting aside £100m for them certainly sounds like a good plan.

ESPN have previously linked them with Leicester City’s Harry Maguire, though the Sun claim Manchester City are also interested and that he could cost £90m.

The Mirror, meanwhile, have been among the sources to link MUFC with Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt, with the club said to have made a £70m bid for the 19-year-old.

Any one of these defenders would instantly improve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side a great deal, and should surely be a top priority this summer even if other areas could also do with strengthening.