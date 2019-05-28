Manchester United and Chelsea at front of the queue for transfer of £88million star

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly the teams showing the most interest in the potential transfer of Barcelona misfit Philippe Coutinho this summer.

According to the print edition of Mundo Deportivo, as translated by Sport Witness, Coutinho is available for £88million this summer – and it may only be Man Utd and Chelsea who can realistically afford him.

However, that is no guarantee that either club will get him, with United not having Champions League football to offer next season, while Chelsea could be handed a transfer ban.

Coutinho would be a fine signing for either club if he could get back to his best, though both should be wary of his surprise dip in form since leaving Liverpool for Barca last season.

The Brazil international was world class in his time at Anfield, and would undoubtedly be a superb addition if he could recapture that form at Old Trafford or Stamford Bridge.

It will be interesting to see if other clubs join the running for Coutinho any time soon, though one imagines Barcelona might have to lower that asking price.

Barcelona, meanwhile, could do with offloading Coutinho to raise cash for what may well be an expensive and ambitious move to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, as reported tonight by RAC1.