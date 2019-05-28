Man Utd star meets with Euro giants, MUFC to demand €70m to green light exit

Reports in Italy have suggested that Man Utd ace Romelu Lukaku has met with Inter officials and has given his approval to a move to Italy.

The 26-year-old is coming off the back of a disappointing campaign both on an individual and collective level with the Red Devils.

SEE MORE: £25m Manchester United transfer target reveals where he will be plying his trade next season

Having managed just 15 goals in 45 appearances, United failed to qualify for the Champions League next season, and so it’s expected that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will try to stamp his mark on the squad this summer and make big changes.

According to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, it’s been suggested that Lukaku could be set for an exit, as not only has he met with Inter officials, but he’s also given his approval to a move to the Nerazzurri.

However, there is still a major obstacle in the way of a transfer being done, as it’s suggested that Man Utd will demand €70m for the Belgian international, and so an agreement between the two clubs is still needed in order to wrap up a deal.

Unlike Man Utd, Inter did qualify for the Champions League, and so they will be preparing for life back at Europe’s top table for a second consecutive season by bringing in reinforcements, with Antonio Conte said to be set to replace Luciano Spalletti in the hot-seat, as per the above report.

It seems as though the Italian tactician is keen to add quality and depth and not to replace Mauro Icardi, as The Sun report that he will keep the Argentine at the San Siro next season despite his turbulent campaign this year.

In turn, the Nerazzurri could boast quite the attack next season, although along with the wait to see if Conte arrives coupled with the question of whether Lukaku will get a move to Italy, there are still several pieces that need to fall into place for the situation to be resolved.