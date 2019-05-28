Manchester United handed major boost as they chase £15m transfer for promising starlet

Swansea chairman Trevor Birch has acknowledged Manchester United’s interest in Daniel James, as he closes in on a summer switch.

The 21-year-old was a standout performer for the Swans this season, scoring four goals and setting up seven to help the team finish tenth in the Championship table.

His performances in the FA Cup were most notable, as he notched a special solo goal against Brentford in the fifth round before playing a starring role in a narrow quarter-final defeat against eventual champions Manchester City.

According to The Guardian, Man United have identified James as a priority target in the summer market, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims to bring in younger, homegrown talent to help stabilise his squad.

United have been handed a major boost as they continue to chase the promising starlet, with Swansea’s chairman now admitting his departure could be on the cards in the coming weeks.

When asked about the club’s potential outgoings this summer, Trevor Birch told Wales Online: “I can’t see there being many.

“If the Dan James thing happens then there might possibly be one or two, I don’t know. But I can’t see a fire sale of players.

“If someone comes in with an offer that is sensible and proper player trading then you would have to think about that.

“But you can’t give players away. You’ve got to get the right value for them.

“We aren’t in a position, and I am pretty well versed in financial positions and football clubs, where we have to sell a player or it is ‘Good Night Vienna’. We can hold out for the right prices.”

According to the Daily Express, United are on the verge of tying up a £15 million deal for James and Birch’s latest comments suggest that this particular transfer will be pushed over the line sooner rather than later.

The Red Devils have the financial clout to meet Swansea’s demands in terms of a final fee and it is difficult to see the Wales international turning down the opportunity to play at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer’s side only managed a sixth-place Premier League finish this season and missed out on Champions League qualification as a result, while also falling short in trophy bids across all competitions.

In order for United to emerge as a major force once again, the Norwegian boss must be shrewd with his decisions in the market and signing James would certainly represent a positive first step in the right direction.