Arsenal transfer interest forces star to consider future with Bundesliga giants

Arsenal are reportedly interested in the potential transfer of Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Mario Gotze this summer.

And according to German outlet Bild, this has the former Bayern Munich man considering his future and unsure about signing a new contract with Dortmund.

Gotze was once one of the best players in the world, but his stock has fallen in recent times after a difficult spell at Bayern and some injury problems.

Still, Arsenal could do well to snap him up if he’s available for a reasonable price, as the Germany international remains a superb natural talent who could shine in the right team and under the right manager.

Unai Emery needs attacking players to come in as upgrades on the likes of Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Gotze could prove to be just that if he can show even the smallest improvement at the Emirates Stadium.

It will certainly be interesting to see how this news develops in the coming months.