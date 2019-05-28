Star digs out Tottenham with surprise Champions League final claim

Inter Milan star Radja Nainggolan has surprisingly admitted that it hurts to see Tottenham in this season’s Champions League final.

Spurs played Inter in the group stages of this season’s competition, and it seems Nainggolan is hurting as it feels like it could have been Inter in the final as they finished level on points in their group.

The Belgian may be getting a tad ahead of himself there, with Tottenham getting past some difficult ties such as Manchester City and Ajax by the skin of their teeth.

Inter are arguably not as strong a side overall, though it hasn’t stopped Nainggolan dreaming…

‘I think we have only one regret, speaking of the team,’ he said.

‘And it is the exit in the Champions League.

‘Because going on equal points with Tottenham and then seeing him in the final is something that certainly hurts a little.’