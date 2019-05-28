Real Madrid ready to sacrifice €60m ace to continue pursuit of £130m-rated target

Real Madrid will reportedly look to offload Isco this summer in order to create space and raise funds to continue their pursuit of Eden Hazard.

Los Blancos are expected to make key changes to the squad ahead of next season having come up empty-handed this past year following a bitterly disappointing campaign.

From finishing 19 points adrift of La Liga champions Barcelona to their failure to win either the Champions League or the Copa del Rey, it was a poor year for the Spanish giants compared to their usual high standards.

With that in mind, changes will arguably be needed to Zinedine Zidane’s squad to freshen things up and open up a new cycle at the Bernabeu, and it could involve Hazard as the Daily Star have previously noted Madrid are keen to sign the Chelsea ace, but it could take a £130m bid to prise him away from west London.

In an attempt to move closer to finding an agreement, Goal Italy report that Isco will be sacrificed for around €60m to raise funds and create space in the squad, with Juventus said to be interested in the Spanish playmaker.

Further, it’s specifically noted in that report how it could influence the chase of Hazard’s signature, and so it remains to be seen if the pieces do indeed fall into place for a deal to be done.

Isco is coming off the back of a disappointing season on a personal level too, having managed to contribute just six goals and one assist in 37 outings.

That in turn contributed to Madrid scoring just 63 goals in 38 La Liga games, a huge drop off compared to recent campaigns given that they’ve scored over 100 goals in three of the last four seasons.

With that in mind, a reshuffle in attack is surely needed for Zidane, and that could be provided with Isco heading out the exit door, making room for Real Madrid to go out and land Hazard’s signature.