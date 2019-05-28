Maurizio Sarri delivers big injury news on eve of Chelsea-Arsenal Europa League final

It’s Chelsea vs Arsenal in the Europa League final tomorrow night and Blues manager Maurizio Sarri has some big injury news ahead of the game in Baku.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the game, Sarri revealed that there could still be hope for injured ace N’Golo Kante to play against the Gunners despite his recent problems.

The France international had looked unlikely to make it against Arsenal, but Sarri now describes him as being 50-50, according to the Evening Standard’s Simon Johnson in the tweet below.

#Sarri says #Kante has a 50-50 chance to play for #cfc against #afc. Explains he felt a little bit better this morning. Adds: "We are in trouble for the midfielders." — Simon Johnson (@sjstandardsport) May 28, 2019

Chelsea fans will certainly hope that Kante can somehow get on the pitch as he’s been such an important player for the club down the years.

As Sarri also admits in his quote above, CFC would be in trouble without a proper defensive midfield player against Arsenal as it would likely mean a trio of Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and Ross Barkley having to start against Unai Emery’s side.

The west London giants are also set to be without Antonio Rudiger, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek through injury for this big game.