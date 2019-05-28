Three candidates eyed by AC Milan as Gennaro Gattuso exit imminent

AC Milan will reportedly part company with Gennaro Gattuso on Tuesday, with three names being put forward as possible replacements for him.

The Rossoneri suffered disappointment on the final day of the Serie A season this past weekend, as despite beating SPAL, wins for Atalanta and Inter kept them in fifth place.

SEE MORE: Boost for AC Milan as influential ace issues promise to fans in Instagram post

In turn, they missed out on Champions League qualification, although that is seemingly only partly the reason as to why changes are being made at the club immediately after the campaign has drawn to a close.

As noted by Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, both sporting director Leonardo and Gattuso are expected to leave Milan on Tuesday, with the latter holding talks with CEO Ivan Gazidis yesterday which led to an amicable split over the direction in which the club will go next.

That is said to be the same reason as to why Leonardo will step down, and so it appears as though there is a real split in terms of what Gazidis has planned moving forward by focusing on youth and those currently at the club who want to compete in the more immediate future, as per Di Marzio.

In turn, it remains to be seen if club legend Paolo Maldini stays on, having only returned in a directorial role last year.

Nevertheless, MilanNews.it chief editor Antonio Vitiello has now suggested that three names are in the running to replace Gattuso, and they are Leonardo Jardim, Simone Inzaghi and Marco Giampaolo, as per his tweet below.

The latter duo would arguably be the more sensible of the options touted given their experience and pedigree in Serie A, although Jardim of course has enjoyed success at Monaco previously and could be a top appointment.

Time will tell who Milan go with, but it appears as though a coach capable of playing positive and attractive football coupled with a reputation for improving and developing young players are key characteristics required for the job.

As for Gattuso, he’ll leave having failed to achieve the ultimate objective this past season, and although there have certainly been improvements to a degree under his stewardship, he’ll now seemingly be looking for a new job after this week as Milan make swift and key changes.