Tottenham look set to receive tempting £44m-plus-player transfer offer for star player

Tottenham could reportedly be faced with a tempting offer from Real Madrid for the transfer of Christian Eriksen.

According to Don Balon, Spurs face interest from Real in their Danish playmaker, with Los Blancos chief Florentino Perez seemingly weighing up an offer of around £44million plus Marco Asensio for him.

While losing Eriksen would be a huge blow for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, £44m is not bad for a player who’s just over a year away from being a free agent, and Asensio coming in return could prove a fine replacement.

The Spain international hasn’t had the best season for Madrid, but has long been considered a big talent with a great future at the highest level.

Still only 23 years of age, Asensio could improve in the right team, and it may be that this Real side is not really the one for him.

Pochettino has a great record when it comes to improving young players, and it would be interesting to see how Asensio got on in the Premier League.

Eriksen, meanwhile, looks ideal for Real’s needs right now as Zinedine Zidane’s side surely need a major revamp after a difficult season, with new attacking players surely a priority.

